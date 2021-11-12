EHC enters the weekend full of confidence



Noved. What everyone was expecting ahead of the first round of Western Regional Ice Hockey League qualifying could be in place on Friday night: If EHC “Die Bären” wins at least one point in their 2016 home game at Neuwied Icehouse against ESV, it’s already been confirmed On the participation of Bergis Gladbach, coach Leos Solak’s team, in the championship role of the Western Region League after eight matches out of ten. The game starts at 8 pm.

Bears don’t feel like doing things in half, especially in a game where EHC is the obvious favourite. Three weeks ago, Deichstädter beat the “Realstars” by 8:2. It was the start of the weeks with many goals. 39 results have been scored in the previous five matches. Above all, seven on one against the ousted leaders Ratinger Ice Aliens deserves respect. Leos Solak has achieved a lot in the past few weeks when the team is on the ice. “We are very happy with the way things have developed,” coach Carsten Pelegmann said after the 7-5 win at home on Sunday.

The coach himself, being discreet before the Lord, who knows with his years of experience what to do and how to deal with the players, says in the usual calm manner: “We are still in the development stage. Let’s see what comes in the main round.”

This main round is still one point away for EHC, and the team doesn’t want to put it behind. The special demands and performance development since mid-October suggest that after the Bergisch Gladbach match, the check mark could be behind the mandatory move to the regional league. “Now we want to finish the qualifying round first in the table,” Pelegmann says before the seemingly possible remaining program. After the home game against ESV, the Neusser EV game kicks off on Sunday (8pm), and the first phase of the season ends with a home game against EC Bergisch Land on November 21.

Unity bears appear. Six players scored more goalscoring points than the matches they played in the season. As expected, imports from the US stand out when it comes to offensive returns. Nolan Riddler already has 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) after six games, Matt Thompson already has 9 (6 goals, 3 assists) after only two appearances. The 23-year-old is thriving in his new role after recently performing NCAA defensive duties on the Northeastern University team. “Anyone who plays on the ice regularly in this league is a really good guy,” says Karsten Pelegmann, and it’s no surprise that the striker hit the ground running away after scoring just three goals in his last two seasons. “Every year, the NCAA produces players who develop into stars in the NHL,” Pelegmann says, referring to the level of the league from which Thompson moved to the Rhine. “I’ve already played many big games in the hall which ran out, but the fans and the atmosphere here in Neuwied is something special,” Thompson said, describing his impressions of the Bear Cave debut. In front of Bergisch Gladbach he can enjoy this for the second time. The Bears roster is still dead this weekend as well. Dennis Burke, Tobias Eitsel, Sven Schlecht and Jonathan Galk are still out of the team, there is still a question mark behind Knut Appel. EHC . press release