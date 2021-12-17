Egypt.. Cameras document a shocking incident of dragging and beating a young man with weapons in the street and security arrests the perpetrators

The Egyptian media published a video of a young man being assaulted and dragged by a number of people in Boulaq El Dakrour, Giza Governorate, on the street.

Surveillance cameras recorded a shocking scene of the assault on the victim, and the victim narrated the details of the incident, and his mother spoke about the reasons for the dispute with the accused.

The medical report of the victim revealed that he had multiple cuts to the body, and a cut wound to the head, about 6 cm, in addition to a cut wound to the back of about 2 cm, and another cut to the upper back, and a cut wound to his back from the right side, about 4 cm long.

For their part, the detectives of the Giza Security Directorate listened to the statements of the victim. After his health improved, he said that while he was sitting with two of his friends on the street, he was surprised by the defendants assaulting him with white weapons.

The victim said that his two friends saw the defendants during the assault, and were unable to defend him, as the perpetrators threatened them with the weapons in their possession, and indicated that the defendants had a kinship relationship with him, and that previous disputes between them had passed for nearly 3 years, and the detectives examined surveillance cameras. The scene of the assault on the victim was monitored, it was unloaded, and the identities of the suspects involved in the assault on the young man were identified.

The detectives listened to the statements of eyewitnesses from the residents of the street, who confirmed that the accused attacked the victim, and the necessary legal measures were taken, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.

RT is unable to publish the video due to its harsh views

Source: the seventh day