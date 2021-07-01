Ecogas launches the Benefits Club for Users: How to access it?

Ecogas On July 1, it launches the new Benefits Club, an innovative system that offers customers the ability to accumulate points and then redeem them for products from a preferential catalog. All resident users and small businesses who have signed up for the program through Ecogas website.

How to be part of the Ecogas Club?

Log in to the self-management system in www.ecogas.com. There you choose the option ECOGAS CLUB You enter the site to exchange prizes. Within the platform, customers can check their points, know and choose products by categories and redeem them for points in addition to pesos.

All existing customers will receive upon launch ECOGAS CLUB 5000 welcome points. Those who already have an invoice payment attached to an automatic debit or digital invoice will receive 3,500 points in each case, always when the first payment is made.

How do you add points?

In addition to the welcome points, points are added every month with the payment of the service bill.

Points are also added to those who commit to a digital bill, automatic debit payment, or those who sign up for the service for the first time.

5000 points are credited one-time for those who subscribe to the service, 2500 points for each bill paid before expiration and 3500 points for those who stick to the digital bill or automatic debit.

How to redeem points for products?

from page ECOGAS CLUB You can check the points accumulated and choose a prize from the product catalog. In an intuitive and easy-to-use platform, products can be filtered by their value in points and pesos, category (sports, electrical, home, outdoor, etc.) and current promotions for each month.

Each product contains a detailed description and comments from other users.

Both the additional value is paid in pesos, as well as the selected shipping method, from the same platform by credit card, with existing financing options for each payment method.

Doubts and inquiries

Principles and Conditions ECOGAS CLUB Available in www.ecogas.com.ar Any inquiry or claim can be submitted by mail to [email protected] or by phone at +54 9 11 5263-2157.