Ecogas launches the Benefits Club for Users: How to access it?

Ecogas On July 1, it launches the new Benefits Club, an innovative system that offers customers the ability to accumulate points and then redeem them for products from a preferential catalog. All resident users and small businesses who have signed up for the program through Ecogas website.

How to be part of the Ecogas Club?

Log in to the self-management system in www.ecogas.com. There you choose the option ECOGAS CLUB You enter the site to exchange prizes. Within the platform, customers can check their points, know and choose products by categories and redeem them for points in addition to pesos.

