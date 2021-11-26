Early World Cup for Mittelham – Solja and Chan win | free press

HOUSTON (AP) – With one exception, German table tennis professionals have successfully started at the World Championships in the USA. European champion Nina Mittelham was eliminated in Houston on Tuesday in the first round.

The 25-year-old TTC Berlin Eastside Champions League winner lost 4-0 against 19-year-old American Amy Wang. Mittelham won the European Top 16 titles in September and October and then surprisingly led the German team to the European Championship.

“It wasn’t Nina’s best match,” said national team coach Tamara Boros. But Wang played very well and “didn’t make any minor mistakes. What you played today deserves great respect.”

Petrissa Solga and Shan Xiona in the women’s win Dang Kyu and Benedict Duda in their opening matches. Especially 25-year-old Dang from Borussia Dusseldorf who shone in their 4-1 win over Japan’s Yukiya Oda.

Two-time European champion and Olympic champions Solja and Chan are still missing from the EM team in Cluj and have now successfully returned to the international level. Schaan (TTC Berlin Eastside) beat Russia’s Olga Wurubia after two sets late 4: 2. World Ranking 19. Solja (TSV Langstadt) had no problem with her 4-0 win over Isabella Lopoliscu of Serbia. “He’s been really good at the moment,” said the 27-year-old. The World Table Tennis Championships will be held in the United States for the first time until November 29.