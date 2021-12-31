Dusan Lajovic is a bit at a loss after Djokovic cancels the ATP Cup Tennisnet.com

Novak Djokovic will not participate in the 2022 ATP Cup – that’s for sure now. Colleague Dusan Lajovic I only discovered it in a short time.

by Florian Gussmann



Last modified: 12/30/2021 5:47 PM

© GEPA . Images Dusan Lajovic

“We only noticed that a day or a day and a half ago.” Lajovic told Australian media. World number 33. Now represents number 1 for the Serbian team. “We’ve all been waiting for that last minute decision. Of course it makes a difference whether you’re number 1 in the team or not.”

Lajovic says he doesn’t know the official reason for Djokovic’s cancellation, but the ATP may know. Djokovic just said he wasn’t coming to the ATP Cup and was trying to be in the Australian Open. “He said, ‘Guys, I’m not going to the ATP Cup, we’ll see what about the Australian Open’.”

Does Djokovic play in the Australian Open?

Djokovic’s cancellation is likely related to entry restrictions in Australia. The world number one has always been cautious about his vaccination status.

Victorian officials recently announced that they will only allow players who are fully protected from vaccination into the country – or those with a medical exception declaration.

Serbian media recently reported that Djokovic was denied such an exemption; Then it was again said that this was not the case.

Whether Djokovic – a nine-time champion in Melbourne – can compete in the first Grand Slam of the new year remains in the stars.

Djokovic and the thing with water

In the past, the 34-year-old has repeatedly made questionable statements about scientific and unscientific theses. In 2020, he said in an Instagram chat that he believes that toxic water can be turned into clean water with only mental strength.

The Australian Open will begin with the main draw games on January 16, 2022. Should he win, Djokovic could win 21 Grand Slam titles in the race with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the sole leader.