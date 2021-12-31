Book review on “Women Philosophers” – Spectrum of Science

Book review on “Women Philosophers” – Spectrum of Science

Imagine a philosopher. Have you ever thought of an old man with a gray beard? Rebecca Paxton and Lisa Whiting pointed out that it’s not just a cliché, it’s also reflected in the literature. Paxton is doing research on political philosophy at Oxford University, and Whiting is a professor of political science. In standard philosophical works, I have encountered few or no women at all. Through their book, Buxton and Whiting paint an opposite picture. Because there have been philosophers and there still are, even if they do not receive the same appreciation as their male colleagues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *