When will the Ubisoft video game-inspired Netflix series release?

Netflix and Ubisoft They collaborate to create the live chain of events Assassin’s Creed, Based on the very popular video game. The project is currently under development and joining The Witcher, Castlevania e Resident Evil It is among the video games turned TV franchises on Netflix.

In October 2020, Netflix announced the Assassin’s Creed series but for now No casting news has not been released Nor on Plot. The series will likely follow the video game formula and set each season with different characters in one Different historical periodBut they are only hypotheses. One thing is for sure Jason Altman and Daniel Kranick Ubisoft will be an Executive Producer.

Obviously, it is too early to predict a hypothesis Checkout date On Netflix 2022 At this point it appears to be a more likely launch window, if the pandemic permits.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise.”, It was announced Jason AltmanPresident of Ubisoft Film and Television Los Angeles. “We are excited to be creating the Assassin’s Creed Series with Netflix and look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Michael Fassbender He was the lead in the 2016 movie for Assassin’s Creed, Unfortunately it was not a huge hit at the box office and Supplements Has been deleted.

Now this Netflix / Ubisoft project can present New life To the popular video game, read our in-depth analysis on who could be the hero of Assassin’s Creed and stay tuned to learn more!