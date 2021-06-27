Don’t know your PF and UAN account? Then use “Yaa” online tips Learn how to get information about UAN for PF account balance

New Delhi: You will be a salaried employee, not from your salary Provident Fund (PF) If there is a deduction, it means that you are the holder of the PF account. Many people do not know their PF account even though their money has been deducted from their paycheck and even then their details are forgotten. All these special tips for getting your PF account information (Learn how to get UAN information for your PF account balance).

Everyone’s PF account has a Universal Account Number (UAN). With the help of the same UAN, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is added to the account. You also need to activate the same UAN to understand how much money is deposited in your account. What sets this particular UAN apart is that even if you change company, all PF amount during your tenure will be deposited in one place. So, when you go to work in a new place, you have to give your previous UAN number there.

How do you know your UAN number?

You can easily find your UAN information in your payment voucher. You can also get this number from Human Resources or the accountant at your workplace. Alternatively, you can check your UAN online by visiting EPFO’s UAN Portal.

Select your UAN status when clicking on the Unified Member Portal of the EPFO ​​related to UAN Services. You will then be redirected to another page. Here you must provide your Business ID or EPF Account Number, Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email. You can also get an EPF ID on the payment slip.

How is UAN activated online?

Go to the EPFO ​​website and click on the For Employee option in the list of services.

Then click on the UAN Member/Online Service option on the Services page.

This will be followed by a login page on the screen. Below, click on the Activate Universal Account Number (UAN) option.

After entering your UAN number, date of birth, mobile number and captcha text here, click Get PIN

The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Place it on the website and click I Agree. After that your UAN will be activated.

It takes at least 6 hours for the UAN to activate. After that you can do the work related to the PF account. You can also get your PF account information by text message. For this purpose, text EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from the mobile number registered to UAN.

Read also:

Watch the video:

Learn how to get information about UAN for PF account balance