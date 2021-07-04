Donald Trump delivers a speech in Florida — and strikes everywhere

Former US President Donald Trump denounces “prosecution misconduct”. He properly dealt with the investigators who brought charges against his company.

In a speech similar to the election campaign in front of thousands of supporters of the former US President Donald Trump A sweeping blow against political opponents and the judiciary in New York. “They mobilized every government authority to go after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company – all for political reasons,” the Republican said Saturday, before attending the outdoor rally in Sarasota, Florida.

The Republican has sharply criticized the Manhattan attorney general’s office, which recently filed charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for tax fraud. “This is really what’s called prosecution misconduct. It’s horrible, horrible.”

Celebrating American Independence Day

The speech was in celebration of Independence Day United States of America Organized with fireworks on July 4th. Trump threw his successor Joe Biden In particular, the failures in immigration policy and the fight against crime repeated the false claim that he lost the 2020 presidential election on fraud charges against Democrats. He urged his supporters to support his allies in the November 2022 congressional elections to wrest the Democrats from their current control of both houses of parliament.

The Trump Organization, which operates luxury real estate, hotels and golf resorts among others, and Trump’s longtime financial advisor Wesselberg rejected the Manhattan District Attorney’s allegations and pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Prosecutors, after investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices, concluded that they were dealing with “widespread and audacious” tax fraud. Trump himself has not been charged. However, the result may have significance for the question of whether Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential election.