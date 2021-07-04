heroic summer
He went on to the European Super Cup with two great saves in extra time, which frustrated Spain. Penalty saved.
Ricardo Rodriguez for sure
He continues his fine role as an impromptu defender. No errors in defence. He avoided Song’s goal from Llorente.
Take titanium
another who lags behind. Strong, eager to cover and without complications with the ball.
AKANJI Imponente
Great game from the middle. Strong, he won all physical duels against Morata, and was completely abolished. Securing side positions. He missed a penalty.
WIDMER can’t be hacked
Dani Olmo tried everything but never left the track.
Zacharias key
Spain for its deviation, which ended with a goal. to Switzerland for their hard work.
FREULER EXPORTED
His red color overshadowed his brilliant match. He was always in good shape, he stole and made for Al Shugairi’s goal.
Zubair dagger
Azpilicueta was having a really bad time with the Swiss pass. Unai Simon avoided his target.
Plumber injured
His match was as fast as it was. In the 22nd minute he was substituted due to an injury.
Shaqri is a nightmare
It was a nuisance to Spain, who did not know where he was. Score for Switzerland.
SEFEROVIC Isolated
As if I didn’t play. He hardly participated in the offensive plays.
VARGAS UNdetectable
He gave his air entry to the team. Cleverly with and without the ball, he sought to tickle Spain. Heaven threw his reward high.
So Fellows
He wanted to throw a punch on the right, but traveled several meters back after Freuler was knocked out.
Javranovic factor
He had to fight one but all the balls. Barely shared.
Defensive Fassnacht
left aside ترك
MBAVU Intrascendent
Boost defense.
SCHÄR PUNISHED
He entered extra time and missed the penalty kick.