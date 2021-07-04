heroic summer

He went on to the European Super Cup with two great saves in extra time, which frustrated Spain. Penalty saved.

Ricardo Rodriguez for sure

He continues his fine role as an impromptu defender. No errors in defence. He avoided Song’s goal from Llorente.

Take titanium

another who lags behind. Strong, eager to cover and without complications with the ball.





AKANJI Imponente

Great game from the middle. Strong, he won all physical duels against Morata, and was completely abolished. Securing side positions. He missed a penalty.

WIDMER can’t be hacked

Dani Olmo tried everything but never left the track.

Zacharias key

Spain for its deviation, which ended with a goal. to Switzerland for their hard work.

FREULER EXPORTED

His red color overshadowed his brilliant match. He was always in good shape, he stole and made for Al Shugairi’s goal.

Zubair dagger

Azpilicueta was having a really bad time with the Swiss pass. Unai Simon avoided his target.

Plumber injured

His match was as fast as it was. In the 22nd minute he was substituted due to an injury.

Shaqri is a nightmare

It was a nuisance to Spain, who did not know where he was. Score for Switzerland.

SEFEROVIC Isolated

As if I didn’t play. He hardly participated in the offensive plays.

VARGAS UNdetectable

He gave his air entry to the team. Cleverly with and without the ball, he sought to tickle Spain. Heaven threw his reward high.





So Fellows

He wanted to throw a punch on the right, but traveled several meters back after Freuler was knocked out.

Javranovic factor

He had to fight one but all the balls. Barely shared.

Defensive Fassnacht

left aside ترك

MBAVU Intrascendent

Boost defense.

SCHÄR PUNISHED

He entered extra time and missed the penalty kick.