Dominic Thiem prepares for the Australian Open in Dubai – a sports mix

It’s getting serious. Dominic Thiem begins preparing for 2022.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old flew from Lower Austria to Dubai with bags and suitcases. There Tim meets his team, which is supposed to keep him in good shape. Chilean trainer Nicolas Masso is in the UAE as well as Thiem Jez Green’s new fitness trainer and physical therapist Carlos Costa.

His first match will be the current number 15 in the world rankings against Olympic and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. The 34-year-old Scotsman is Tim’s first opponent in his return on December 16 in an Invitational Tournament in Abu Dhabi after 177 days. Murray won the desert championship in 2009 and 2015.

Before the 2020 Austrian Athlete of the Year hits a tough court at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, intense training sessions await the 2020 US Open winner. It happened in Mallorca with an injured right wrist.

“I especially like to play against Murray, he’s an incredibly good player. I’ve always admired him,” Tim admitted to Peter Mozzi in the “Kronen Zeitung”. Tim adds, “Murray’s love for tennis knows no bounds. He has always remained positive even after the biggest setbacks.”

With Murray – who underwent hip surgery in 2019 – Tim meets up with a former pupil of fitness trainer Green, who took care of the Scotsman from 2006 to 2015.

In recent years, Tim has been preparing for his first Melbourne Grand Slam event (January 17 to January 30, 2022) in Tenerife, Florida (Miami) or in Australia. Ahead of the desert premiere, the former No. 3 player in the world is hoping to regain in the exhausted camp in Dubai the form that made him one of the best players on the planet.









