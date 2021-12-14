Plot, previews and release history of the new Netflix series in stop motion

Netflix is ​​about to release a new animated series that is expected to stop motion. titled the home It is the new flagship of the upcoming streaming platform next year. What should we expect from this new serial product? First of all, lots of fun. the home, In fact, it is a comic series, of only three episodes, created by Nexos Studios and filmed by four different directors, each of whom captured an episode of the series, with the exception of Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels, who co-directed the first episode. Other names are Paloma Baeza and Niki Lindroth von Bahr. But let’s get into more details to learn more about this promising new Netflix title.

What is the house?

The story of the new animated series on Netflix, the home, into three chapters. The first part will feature poor Raymond who meets a mysterious benefactor who promises him and his family to restore them to their former economic condition. The family soon learns that desires may not always make you what you expect. The second part of the story is set in the present day with a persistent real estate agent trying to sell the renovation of the house as quickly as possible. However, some scary unexpected guests have other plans and become the catalyst for a slightly more personal makeover of the property. However, the final part of the series will be set in the near future. The house survives a massively changing landscape. We meet Rosa, a young lady determined to stay in her beloved dilapidated home and restore it to its former glory. But Rosa’s unrealistic vision blinded her to the inevitable change to come and what was more important.

When The House comes out on Netflix

The first season of the home It arrives on Netflix on Friday, January 14, 2022 in all countries where the service is active.