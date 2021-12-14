A young businesswoman can retire at the age of 15

Australia: The Australian Girl Pixie Curtis, 10 years, He can retire in five years, according to Insured by his motherAnd Roxy Jasenko, which he shares in a partnership of two companies. the little girl Win 2 million 908 thousand pesos per month with their business.

one of his companies, pixie braces, dedicated to sell hair accessoriesWhile the company was the first fidget fidget focus on Kids Games. It just started working in May of this year and after the first 48 hours Games sold out.

In a statement to the British newspaper, the sunThe mother mentioned it if she wanted her daughter Can retire at the age of 15, although he considers itImprobableBecause of her daughter’s entrepreneurial motive.

“The most exciting thing for me is Initiative Who is at such a young age. I never had it, though they instilled in me that I should succeed; When I was 14 years old, Got a job at McDonald’s Because that’s what you did to me era‘, he pointed out.

“So I think the most important thing for me is to lead her as an entrepreneur. Yes, I empowered her, but she still has her, which is the most rewarding part for me,” he told the popular British newspaper.

Entrepreneur Roxy Jasenko is Owner of several successful companies with her husband Oliver Curtis.

.’s business Pixie Curtis It sparked media attention around the world, such as daily Mailwho showed off her tenth birthday last August. Among the gifts received by the girl A Prada bag and some Balenciaga Slipper Phosphorescent yellow, worth 7 thousand 365 pesos.