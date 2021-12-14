Shopping centers “Alpha” and “Acropolis” extend working hours

In order to make it easier for residents to purchase gifts and daily necessities before the holiday, the opening hours of Akropole Shopping Center and Alfa Shopping Center have been extended from today, December 13, in accordance with the latest government regulations. 10:00 to pl. 22:00, some tenants will work up pl. 23:00.

Both Acropolis and Alfa continue to operate in “green” mode every day, which means that a certificate of illness or vaccination and an identity document is required at the entrance. On weekends, testimonials visitors can access shops and service sites, as well as shops and service providers who have a separate entrance from outside the Acropolis and Alpha.

The business hours of the Acropolis shopping center are from 10:00 to 22:00. Maxima supermarket will be open every day from 08.00 to SR. 23.00; The gym “Lemon Gym” will be open seven days a week until 23:00; O’Learys will be open on weekdays until 22.00, on weekends until t. 23:00.

Shops and service points with separate entrance from outside the shopping center, such as Zara, Apollo Kino, Lemon Gym, O’Learys, Kolonna and Van Graaf, will also be open on weekends. Deichmann, Salamander, Mohito, Sportsdirect, Nike, Mango, Massimo Dutti, Bershka. “220.lv” also joined the scope of such renters, which provides visitors with both the delivery of goods and their personal purchase. This weekend, the “Reserved” clothing store will join stores with an outside entrance that can be accessed via entrance E. Stores with external entrances will only be available to people with interoperable certificates and IDs.

On weekends, visitors to the Acropolis will have the opportunity to get food from a variety of dining options.

The exact list of shops and opening hours is available on the Akropole website www.akropoleriga.lv or by calling the information center 68304353.

Alfa shopping center working hours are from 10:00 to 22:00. Supermarket “Remy” will open its doors every day from 08:00 to pl. 22:00. The gym “MyFitness” is open seven days a week until 23:00. On weekends, convenience stores and service points will be open, as well as stores with entrances from outside the shopping center. The catering establishments in Alpha are available for take out on weekends.

Booked business, Sinsay, European Footwear, Flora Magic and Sportland, as well as the CINAMON ALFA Cinema and Kolonna Day Spa, will continue to operate, with separate entrances from outside TC TC on weekends.