Australia: Construction workers find a huge butterfly in elementary school

Australian wildlife is famous for its extreme forms. Snakes, spiders, sharks, crocodiles and their accomplices make the headlines. The animal now discovered on Mount Cotton is neither poisonous nor dangerous – but some people should still shiver a little. Construction workers found a giant wood moth in a town in southeast Queensland.

These types of moths are among the largest of all insects, as females can have a wingspan of 25 cm and a body weight of more than 30 grams. Although animals are not that rare, few people see them. As reported by Australian broadcaster ABC.

The excitement in the elementary school was correspondingly great when workers encountered the moth while building a new classroom. “Our construction site is right on the border of the rainforest,” the broadcaster quoted School Principal Megan Steward as saying. She spoke of a “great discovery”. The station also allows researcher Ted Edwards of the Australian National Insecticide Group to have his say. Explains why moths rarely have encounters with humans. According to this, the animals burrow deep into trees like larvae and stay there for years: “Only after the pupation stage does the larger females leave their hiding place for a short time.”

The discovery was an inspiration for the children According to Christine Lampkin of the Queensland Museum, females are also very bad flyers because of their size: "When they come out, they usually stay somewhere in a tree and wait for the male to come." After the eggs are mated. And the animals die. After taking some photos, construction workers at Mount Cotton then transport the older female into the woods. According to principal, Steward, the insect provided some inspiration to the children: "The students came up with some very creative stories – including one in which a huge butterfly ate Mrs. Wilson."