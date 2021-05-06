ASUS Zenfone 8/8 Mini shows in detailed renders before launch; Specifications have also been confirmed

ASUS Preparing to launch the new Zenfone 8 series, scheduled to be unveiled on May 12th, and today we were able to see reliable displays with Zenfone 8 FlipASUS, the only smartphone with a rotating camera this year. In addition to this model, it is also expected to be the Zenfone 8, as well as a compact flagship. Lately, detailed shows have also appeared with him. These come after we were able to get an idea of ​​the design through it Some renderings from the covers. At the same time, the specifications of the small flagship were confirmed.

Photos distributed by the post 91 mobiles From what we note, ASUS Zenfone 8 will not have a rotating camera. Instead, it persists in the Classic designIn the upper left corner, there is a pixelated selfie camera, and on the back there are only two cameras. His screen AMOLED It measures 5.92 inches diagonally. The resolution will be Full HD +, and it appears that the fingerprint scanner is located below this screen. However, we don’t yet know the refresh rate for this panel.

Even if it is a compact smartphone, the performance is guaranteed by the CPU Snapdragon 888And 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, there will be other configurations that will be sold in different markets. We are also learning about rooms for the first time. The main sensor appears to be 64MP and accompanied by a 12MP macro. The battery capacity is 4000 mAh, it charges 30W and has a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones on the top.

The phone appears to weigh 170 grams and measures 148 x 68.5 x 9 mm. It will come in two colors (gray and black), and both have blue lock buttons. A few days ago I found out that the smartphone will be IP68 certified For water and dust resistance.