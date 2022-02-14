Roma 2022: Ernst Hausleitner nominated in the Sports category

Heinz Bröller’s successor

After graduating from BORG University Linz in 1988, Ernst Hausleitner, born in Grieskirchen in Upper Austria in 1968, began studying Business Administration at Linz, which he hopes to complete soon for an MBA. The former print journalist came to ORF in 2000 as a correspondent in Upper Austria for the successful radio station Ö3 and as a sports reporter at ORF’s regional studio in Linz. From 2002 to 2004 he worked as a sports editor for the famous radio station Ö3.

With the Australian Grand Prix on 29 March 2009, Ernst Hausleitner celebrated his debut as a Formula 1 commentator. With Upper Austria (his football heart beating for LASK), the motorsport expert took over from Heinz Prüller. The enthusiastic motocrosser and test rider, who completed the Erzbergrodeo in 2001 and the 1,000km Ionian Rally across Greece in 2002 and who was KTM’s press spokesperson for the 2003 MotoGP Road World Championships, can also do so on four wheels and will be there in 2009 , the Mini Cooper started the professional mini challenge at the Nürburgring.

Ernst Hausleitner has been commenting on Formula 1 for ORF since 2009. Besides Alexander Wurz, they are perhaps the station’s most famous commentator duo. In 2014, the two actually won the KURIER ROMY for it. A second Romans could follow this year. Who knows, maybe Ernst Hausleitner will freak out again like he did when Max Verstappen won. Anyway, we keep our fingers crossed.