Clear It offers its new Triple Run Home and Postpaid plans that will include standard and premium subscriptions to Netflix, a platform that its new customers will be able to access from now on, according to the company recently.

With these new plans, Clear It strives to create new and better experiences with its customers, which is why they started this new alliance with Netflix so that people can Access to entertainment is easy and fast, says Ingrid Pérez Trujillo, Marketing Director of Claro Colombia.

Users who are interested in purchasing the subscription plan of Netflix Para Triple Play At home, with the purchase of a 75MB plan, they will get an extra 10MB, 100MB will get an extra 20MB, and 120MB will get an extra 30MB and two extra Netflix HD screens.

(what’s more: Changes in Tinder: Your friends will be able to comment on ‘matches’ in real time).

These plans are part of Claro’s alliance with Netflix.

If you are interested in reviewing packages and their prices in detail, you can enter Claro’s website. It should be noted that this option is not only for new options, if you are a company user and already have the triple package, contact the company and ask to change your plan.

(Read also: 4 warnings from Hawking about the dangers threatening humanity).

This is not the first alliance between Claro and Netflix. Recently, they have already opened the possibility for users to pay the home streaming service membership and postpaid bill if the customer does not have a credit card.

More news

The James Webb Telescope has already been deployed in space

Crimes are criminalized in the digital age

Video games: addiction in the 21st century

ID registration: they reject the chat thread about the supposed new enum

weather trends