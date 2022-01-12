Review of the book “The future is in our hands”

Ignorance, oppression, or even fear – the patterns in which people react to the climate crisis vary. But one thing is certain: Only if we take action now at all levels can we still avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Two people who played a major role in bringing about the Paris Agreement on Climate Change have authored a book on the topic: “The future is in our hands. How to survive the climate crisis”. One might expect an overview of all the climate protection measures that limit global warming, from private life To big politics. In fact, the book is practically not devoted to these questions at all. Instead, it makes clear that climate protection is a matter of attitude, of dealing with ourselves and how we want to live.

