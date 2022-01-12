Review of the book “The future is in our hands”

Ignorance, oppression, or even fear – the patterns in which people react to the climate crisis vary. But one thing is certain: Only if we take action now at all levels can we still avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Two people who played a major role in bringing about the Paris Agreement on Climate Change have authored a book on the topic: “The future is in our hands. How to survive the climate crisis”. One might expect an overview of all the climate protection measures that limit global warming, from private life To big politics. In fact, the book is practically not devoted to these questions at all. Instead, it makes clear that climate protection is a matter of attitude, of dealing with ourselves and how we want to live.
The most exciting chapter in human history
From the outset, Figueres and Revit Karnack have made clear that the climate crisis is a particularly social one: from the struggle for independence in India to the civil rights movement in the United States, civil disobedience has erupted whenever injustice becomes prevalent. Unbearable – as we are seeing now with respect to climate change. For both, climate protection is characterized not by abandonment, but rather by improving the quality of life: “The most exciting chapter in the necessary knowledge, technology and capital is available – but something else is needed.
By mapping out the world we are currently heading to – and above all the world we might be heading to – they illustrate the real choice humanity faces. You broaden your perspective and leave the tunnel vision for an often abstract discussion about CO2Concentrations and tenths of a degree. Need examples of a future worth living in? “The global forest cover is now 50 percent and the agricultural sector has also seen further development in the direction of tree-based agriculture. (…]No one seems to miss endless agricultural areas or monocultures.” Or: “Thanks to better digital networks, many people work in the home office, which means they are more flexible and have more free time.” Nice In particular: “Most young children can hardly believe we once killed animals in order to make them food.” It’s all about climate protection.
