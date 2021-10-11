Disneyland Paris opens new The Art of Marvel exhibition

It’s an adventure within an adventure as you open the sliding door to Disney’s all-new New York hotel – Art Marvel****, which opened in June 2021 just a few minutes’ walk from the Disney parks. Unique in the single world on Marvel Superheroes (and about the artists who designed them), the hotel is decorated like an art gallery, with superheroes everywhere in the lobby, all in dynamic poses. Oddly enough, “without dialogue”. It’s the visuals, vibrant and immersive, that speak for themselves in a huge backlit panel along the entire foyer, undressed as the giant Iron Man and faithful copies of Captain America’s shield. The energy that makes New York unique in the world comes overwhelmingly in every corner of the hotel, with attention to detail. A panel announces the arrival of the Avengers (The Avengers), a group of superheroes created in 1963 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and consisting of fictional characters from the Marvel comics, including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Ant-Man and Wasp, who first appeared in the USA in September 1963 in the spin-off series The Avengers.

Upon reservation, an art expert leads the guest to discover 350 works – 50 of which are exclusive – created by more than 110 artists from around the world, displayed throughout the hotel and inside the cozy and futuristic 561 (with an HDTV hidden by wall mirrors), all designed in a contemporary style that reflects flair. Urban, sophisticated and refined by Tony Stark. Exclusivity and privacy are essential to the Empire State Club, which features 65 rooms and 25 ultra-spacious suites entirely dedicated to Spider-Man, Avengers, or Marvel Superheroes with contemporary décor and additional premium services such as a dedicated front desk, free baggage service, and access to the Empire State Lounge, an area An elegant private where you can have breakfast and enjoy snacks and drinks throughout the day, and also experience The Art of Tea Time.

In the two on-site restaurants, all guests can discover a wide range of New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals, drinks and cocktails at the elegant Manahttan Restaurant serving a wide range of traditional Italian dishes, and Downtown Restaurant, a culinary journey to cosmopolitan New York City. The atmosphere is complemented by two themed lounge bars, with interactive screens where Marvel characters move. In addition to the Super Hero station where you can meet the superheroes in different filming locations open throughout the day, the hotel offers new entertainment and sports activities for the whole family. 2 indoor and outdoor swimming pools and kids (Metro Pool), with the very original distributor where you can buy swimwear (perhaps the only one in the world inside a hotel), spa with sauna and Turkish bath (adults only), fitness center room and champions training area (multi-sports court with sq. 420 square meters inspired by the style of New York and Marvel Super Heroes) with dedicated children’s areas and activities for adults such as basketball, fitness and yoga. Just a few minutes’ walk away, the magical adventure begins inside the Disney parks, open all year round with a very strict anti-Covid protocol (entry only with green pass).

From November 13, 2021 to January 9, 2022, The theme parks will sparkle with lights and transform into a warm and charming Christmas card scene, with Disney characters dressed in the most beautiful Christmas outfits. A giant Christmas tree will welcome visitors to Town Square while on Main Street USA it will snow several times a day and dreamy lights will accompany them to Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Laura Colonisi