One a group of Scientists From Australia discover pthis is from dinosaur flying giant, described as “scary dragonAcademic sources reported, Tuesday, that it flew over Australian territory during the Cretaceous period.

With wingspan of twenty feet and a spear-shaped snout, this New Pletosaurus “It could have been a scary beast,” said University of Queensland team leader Tim Richards. Study this creeper, in a statement from this Australian institution.

Thapunngaka shawi, like a prehistoric beast, was baptized, andIt’s “the closest thing in real life to a dragon,” said Richards, who is pursuing a PhD at the University of Queensland.

describe this pletosaurus on jaw fossil analysisIt was discovered in June 2011 by local Lin Shu on the lands of the Wanamara people, in the remote northern part of the Australian state of eastern Queensland.

Scientists think that this dinosaur had a skull about one meter and was armed with a set of 40 molars They were allowed to eat big fish that inhabited the ancient Iromanga during the Cretaceous period, a period that began 145 million years ago and ended 66 million years ago.

the Shawy Thapunngaka It is believed that they were the first animals to fly bones in their backs and perfectly adapted to the flight of propulsion, It contains hollow bone pieces and is relatively thin-walledAccording to the scholars.

Steve Salisbury, co-author of the paper and Richard’s PhD supervisor, Highlight the enormous size of the bony edge of the lower jaw, which is presumably similar to the upper jaw of this plesiosaur, and is the largest described in Australia to date.

according to the worldThese hills may have played a role in the flight dynamics of these creatures“.

The name of this flying dinosaur comes from ngaka (nga-ga) and thapun (ta-boon), which in Wanamara’s aboriginal language means “mouth” and “spear”, respectively, while Chaui derives from its discoverer’s nickname.

