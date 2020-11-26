The Thanksgiving donation by Adrian Peterson gifts meals to Detroit

As the United States celebrates Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many professional athletes are doing what they can to make sure their communities do not go hungry on Thursday.

Adrian Peterson of Lions has teamed up with The Athlete’s Corner to donate 100,000 meals to families in need this holiday season in an effort to help fight hunger in Detroit.

Peterson initially planned to donate 1,000 meals per landing for the Lions and 2,000 meals per landing in November and December, according to an editorial. Peterson Books in Detroit Free Press.

“One in seven people in Michigan report dealing with food insecurity, According to Feeding America, The largest local hunger relief organization in the country, which has one in seven children, Peterson wrote. These families are the same families we worship with, share classes with them, and go out with the lions. “

Peterson and the Lions will face Houston Texas on Thanksgiving Day, and the 35-year-old wants to “take a second and learn why I dedicate my performance to this very special Thanksgiving Day.”

The donation will go to the Gleners Community Food Bank, which serves those in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties in Michigan with the help of Feeding America.

Here’s how other athletes are serving their neighbors and communities this holiday season.