The Thanksgiving donation by Adrian Peterson gifts meals to Detroit

As the United States celebrates Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many professional athletes are doing what they can to make sure their communities do not go hungry on Thursday.

Adrian Peterson of Lions has teamed up with The Athlete’s Corner to donate 100,000 meals to families in need this holiday season in an effort to help fight hunger in Detroit.

Peterson initially planned to donate 1,000 meals per landing for the Lions and 2,000 meals per landing in November and December, according to an editorial. Peterson Books in Detroit Free Press.

