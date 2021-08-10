Women’s national team before international matches in Finland

© SportReport

After the two tests against Poland in Oberwart in June, the women’s national team will play two more international matches this week. in a Helsinki will face Finland on Friday (6:00 PM CST) and Saturday (4:00 PM CEST, then behind closed doors). Starting Tuesday, team boss Hubert Schmidt will invite 14 players to a short camp.

Like Poland, Finland recently took part in the FIBA ​​Women’s EuroBasket 2021 qualifier. The Northern Europeans celebrated their victory in Group G. They will be the next real touchstone for the selection of the newly formed Austrian, who will in turn compete in the European Championship qualifiers in the fall.

“We are very happy that the matches against Finland came in such a short time,” says team boss Hubert Schmidt. “That means we have two more tests before things get serious in November.” The coach and his team in Helsinki want to expand the tactical repertoire in particular. He described the upcoming matches as “a benchmark against a team that last participated in the European Championship qualifiers.”

Captain Kata Takas talks about a further assessment of the situation. “It is important that we accept the invitation to Helsinki, especially since it means that we will compete abroad again. The more matches we play, the better.”

The following players will move to camp in Obervart on Tuesday:

Antonia Domancic, Anya Fox-Robitin, Pia Gurhar, Valentina Kluker, Sigrid Quezar, Julia Koppel, Anika Neumann, Camilla Neumann, Alexandra Novakovic, Petra Pamir, Sarah Sagreer, Sarah Checher, Kata Takas, Lisa Zderedica.

