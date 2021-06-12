China on Mars, in the rover photos also a cute selfie

at 2013Oxford Dictionaries, the main historical dictionary of the English language, has declared “selfie” the word of the year. at 2014Possibly the most famous selfie in history, taken on the Hollywood red carpet on the night of the Oscars, photographed a host of celebrities (including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and Kevin Spacey) and set a record of likes and shares on social networks. at 2015At the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Francesco Totti celebrated scoring a new goal and equalizing goal in the derby against Lazio with a joy left in the fans’ memory: a selfie under the Curva Sud, in a frenzy. to accomplish the captain.

After these (and many others) episodes, the success of the selfie seemed destined to tell time. Instead, after years of “normalization,” the self-timer is pushing new boundaries: the last noteworthy selfie is actually more surprising than the one that comes from a Dolby theater hall or from inside a sports field, for all intents and purposes, than one extraterrestrial shot.

What is shown in the profile picture of the Chinese rover Zhurong

The picture comes from someone other than me Mars. And took it was Rover cinese ZhurongFinally landed on the red planet May 15. In the photo, the flag of the Asian giant is in plain sight, along with the landing pad and rover, which probably reminds someone of the hero of “Corto Circuito”, a movie that landed in theaters in 1986 and was repeatedly broadcast on TV. over the years. The plot of “Short Circuit” specifically revolves around a sensitive robot, the other heroes of which, at a certain point, are able to show an emotional dimension (with a joke). and fact Shot of “herself” of the Mars rover It alludes to a purely human characteristic (ego) which makes it more prominent and with the outlines of science fiction.

How the self-timer was made from Mars

The Rover Sylphy Su Mars It was shown during a party in Beijing. In the background, you can glimpse the gloomy scenario of the fourth planet starting with the Sun, which has already been observed in the slides obtained thanks to previous space missions: however, what stands out specifically is the unusual explorer in the center of the composition. The selfie was possible thanks to a Camera who – which Can Zhurong Season From the main body and use it remotely.

This is certainly not the only image, among those from Mars, that has generated a lot of discussion: this one has also caused uproar. Zipper And some strange formations found in the grooves of the rover that suggest even deities mushroom.

