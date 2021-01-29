Democracies and Dictatorships: Hungary, Congo, Saudi Arabia and Others – New City

Dictatorships and “crazy” shows. Live event on Facebook Monday, February 1 at 6 pm with Città Nuova reporters: Michelle Zanzucchi, Jesselin Cahampo Campesa and Pal Teeth to understand why so many world leaders have seized sovereignty that is not theirs.

What is the common denominator between Orban, Morawitsky, Tcheskidi and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud? And many leaders, prime ministers and presidents? Many democracies, which endow constitutions, have regularly elected heads of government The rule is not for them, Similar to the different grayscale of dictatorships, from Soft, The morbid a Difficult, Difficult. From west to east and north to south, no continent is excluded. Dictatorships that do not have a single political color but extend across the colored constitutional scope of multiple cultures with a widespread authoritarian taste.

«Eastern Europe – Teacher comments connect Pal Tooth Rather, it is a geographical concept, a land in which various traditions and problems are embodied. One can distinguish widely culturally between Central Europe, the Balkans and the countries of the former Soviet Union, and religiously, between the Protestant Catholic world and the Orthodox world, with consequences for the way of thinking and acting. The common denominator is the post-communist condition Social and political problems from a difficult road towards democracy ».

Hungary and Poland are experiencing a kind of adolescence of democracy and the processes of state formation are not yet over. While in Western Europe there is talk of overcoming the idea of ​​a nation, the United States of Europe, in the East, “we aim – explains Toth – on Promoting national identities as homogeneous entities while denying any other kind of any kind.

However, European history cannot be read through ideological lenses alone, be it liberal or state, ideological or postmodern, it is necessary to overcome prejudices and stereotypes: “The first step in the direction of listening is We free our minds and hearts from preconceptions and stereotypes“- He said Pope Francesco Because: “When we think we already know who the other is and what he wants, we really struggle to hear him seriously.”

“What seems strange to us – he writes Massimo Cacciari, Referring to Donald Trump, on Lispresso Laughs, cries, hates himself, after all except trying to get to know him. is being Knowing a phenomenon does not mean justifying it, but exploring its causes».

From Europe to the Middle EastIt was born geographically in 1916, after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, designed by the English Mark Sykes And from the French Francois George Biko Who “created by force” nation-states – he writes Tim Marshall does not 10 maps explaining the world Published by Garzanti – officially it unites people who are not accustomed to living together ». The Sykes-Picot Agreement will lead to the emergence of various countries, among them Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. “Today’s maps show the boundaries and names of young and fragile nation-states.”

How democratic are the monarchies in the Gulf: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates. Everyone deals with them, for the sake of wealth that will soon disappear, but one turns a blind eye, even both, to forbidden human rights, to murdered journalists, to mass oppression and surveillance, to summary executions of political opponents, and to discrimination. Of women. “These are dictatorships – he comments Tim Marshall – Then they used the state machine to impose their sovereignty over the entire region surrounded by the artificial borders drawn by the Europeans, regardless of the historical respect for the different tribes and religions that were grouped together.

Like the Middle East also in Africa, A continent three times the size of the United States, nation-states were traced to European perception by Europeans, exploited and colonized to the extent possible and then abandoned for their own destiny on lands inhabited by tribes and peoples of different languages, cultures and traditions. The Ethnic conflicts that have crossed Rwanda, Burundi, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo And many other countries “tragically show that the European idea of ​​African geopolitics does not reflect the demographic reality”.

This led to the emergence of weak and divided states such as Democratic Republic of the Congo The second most populous country in Africa, with over 200 ethnic groups, ranging from large mineral wealth to the goods From the alternate politician, Capella I is now Tshisekedi. Dictatorships and dictatorships recurring in Burundi, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Congo, Brazzaville, etc.

The dictatorships that we want to read not only with Western eyes, but with the awareness that to understand that you need to know the history, culture and way of thinking of the country.

We talk about it at an event Facebook on the Città Nuova page Monday February 1 at 6 pm With Città Nuova correspondents around the world. Michelle Zanzucci, Journalist and writer, former director of Città Nuova recently traveled to the Arabian Peninsula, with Jesslyn Khambou Campesa, A journalist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has lived in and with the capital Kinshasa for 20 years Pale blueberry, Former Professor of Hungarian Communication in Budapest and Lubiano (Sophia University Institute). Everyone is committed to the culture of dialogue and encounter. Moderate myself and Coparoni candle. we are waiting for you!