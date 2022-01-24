Decathlon launches its store concept at the foot of…

Decathlon grows in Switzerland with a shop concept located at the foot of the ski slope. This is Mount Decathlon which had its first opening in that country. Specifically, it was opened in Zermatt, a municipality located 1,600 meters below the summit of the Matterhorn, in the Swiss Alps. At this point of sale, you will exclusively sell equipment, textiles and shoes for winter and mountain sports.

This is not the first time Decathlon has created a store concept to adapt it to the environment in which you wish to operate.. The company has traditionally operated in department stores located in retail parks and malls, but since 2013 it has also operated urban stores, first under the Lot of Colors name and later as Decathlon City. They are smaller establishments, therefore, with less product availability.

In Spain, Decahtlon operates more than 170 points of sale. At the end of the first semester, its turnover is higher than the same period in 2019 and the expectation is to maintain the same growth streak. If achieved, the turnover will exceed 2,000 million euros (with VAT) in 2021. In 2020, the company invoiced 1.719 million euros, 30% less than in 2019.

Nod to ski before entering Andorra

The French company will enter Andorra in the coming months. In the principality, an agreement has been reached with Pyrénées, a department store chain located in Andorra La Vella to open a two-story point of sale in the new shopping center Punt de Trobada.

Unlike the mountain Decathlon launched in Switzerland, this shop is located inside a shopping center and not literally at the foot of the ski slope, but in a location very close to the resorts of Granvalira and Ordino. Arcalis.