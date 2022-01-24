Mexican travelers will no longer need to be quarantined to enter the UK

The United Kingdom has included the Mexican Certificate of Vaccination in its Certificate Recognition Scheme. (Photo: Reuters/Stephan Wermott)

Mexico will no longer have to comply with mandatory quarantine that it United kingdom created for travelers As a precaution against covid-19, The Mexican Foreign Minister confirmed, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

through your account TwitterHead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (get married) confirmed that the only Official document is required To enter the European area will be Vaccination certificate.

(Photo: screenshot)

As reported by Mexico Embassy in the United Kingdom, The measure comes into effect from 04:00 (GMT) the next day Feb 11.

This will apply to passengers who The vaccination schedule has been completed at least 14 days prior to your arrival with any of the following Supported antigens: AstraZeneca (including Vaxzevria and Covishield formulation), Pfizer, Moderna (including Takeda formulation), Janssen (by Johnson & Johnson), Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin.

Persons of Mexican nationality who have been vaccinated in United State They must provide CDC . Card which guarantees the full cycle, No proof of residence is required in the neighboring country.

If the interested party fulfills these requirements, It will not be necessary to undergo a COVID-19 test before or after it of your arrival.

What happens if I get vaccinated with a ‘Not Allowed’ biologic or if I don’t have the full schedule?

People who do not comply with the “full vaccination” for COVID-19 will be tested before their flight and on the second and eighth days of quarantine. (Photo: Reuters/Callahan O’Hare)

According to diplomatic regulations, You will not be eligible for full vaccination those people Without full schematic or its been used Biology “not allowed”.

For these cases, Person A must undergo COVID-19 test 2 days ago for the trip. moreover Will book in advance Test which he will undergo upon his arrival in the country.

In the same way, will complete a website look with 48 hours ago On the fly

It should be noted that in these cases It won’t be mandatory quarantine Upon arrival , Except To show the results of the exam positive.

If so, the affected person should Self-isolate for 10 contiguous days In the home, residence or hotel that is specified in the figure where you can get food and other necessities.

If you need to quarantine, you may be able to finish quarantine early if you pay for a special COVID-19 test through the system release test.

(Photo: Adrian Dennis/Paul for Reuters)

british prime minister, Boris JohnsonMonday confirmed that His government will cancel coronavirus tests for those travelers who arrive in England with the full vaccination schedule.

This measure is a huge boost to travel companies, They have been lobbying the government for some time to repeal these requirements.

the United kingdom, One of the European countries most affected by the epidemic, With nearly 154,000 deathsIn December, a strong increase in cases attributed to the variant was recorded omicronBut it began to decline rapidly in January.

Take advantage of this improvement, Last week, the Prime Minister announced the lifting of the remaining restrictions in England. From Thursday, masks will no longer be mandatory indoors, health passports will not be required to access nightclubs and teleworking will not be advised.

Read on: