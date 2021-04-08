Deathlope again delayed

Arkane and Bethesda both announce that Deathloop is delayed again, prompting the immersive simulation to run in time loops until September 2021, and in a video and written statement, game director Denga Pakapa and technical director Sebastian Mitton explained that Arkan made the decision to postpone. Deathoop May 21 to September 14, 2021.

“We are committed to quality and maintaining the ambitions of our Deathloop team, and ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkan,” read the statement. “We will use this extra time to achieve our goal: to create a fun, elegant and challenging gaming experience.”

Originally, the Deathloop was scheduled to launch at the PlayStation 5 launch window and was also scheduled for November / December 2020. Arkane postponed the project to Q2 2021 and finished May 21. But now we have to wait a few more months, until September 14th is the new date.

As for the game’s release calendar, this takes the Deathloop away from the upcoming Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary release, so there’s now more space in your calendar for those. For more information on the awesome new Arkane game, check out IGN Fan Fest’s Deathloop presentation earlier this year, as we learned players will once again be able to use Dishonored-like powers. To succeed in their immortal mission. node.

Matt Borslow is UK-based news and entertainment writer for IGN.