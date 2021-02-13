Deathloop and Horizon Forbidden West have been chosen as the most awaited developers. According to a survey by PlayStation | GamingDose.

In 2021, there will be many new next-generation games on the PlayStation Blog, so take the opportunity to explore and get a list of game developers who have been waiting for them. It came out as a number

The team from the different studios has a lot of different opinions about the games they are looking for in 2021 and beyond, with the most talked about games like Deathloop and Horizon Forbidden West.

“Deathloop seems to have its own concept and gameplay. Capable of directing art, fast action and most importantly, it was developed by a French studio as well!” – Cyril Embert, Executive Producer, Dotemu – Streets of Rage 4

“It looks like a work of great meaning and style. I’m a big fan of the retro genre of the 1970s, and it would be great to see how the game mixes competitive multiplayer gameplay with a story campaign.” – Ned Waterhouse, Designer, Sackboy: Big Adventure

“Dishonored is one of my favorite games of the last decade, and because of Dishonored, I trust Arkane Studios with all my heart. Everything I’ve seen in Deathloop so far is exciting to play. From fighting style to the agility of the game. I’ll definitely play it.” – Anthony Bieber, Senior Designer, Mediatonic Game – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

“Deathloop is a big blow to my eye. I love the movement and tone of the ’60s and’ 70s, but I don’t know how it will match the time loop and the two-person hero. But I’m excited about what’s coming. It looks so weird. Besides the creativity in the first-person action game that Arkane knows. Already. I’m waiting for it to run. “ – Louis Stoddart, Producer, Pop-Crash Bandicoot 4 Games

“Diehlop! Die-hard fan Dishonored has no way of denying this superpower + superpower.” – Jason Chuang – Senior Product Marketing Manager, miHoYo – Genshin Impact

“He’s cool and I love his style. Time loops are on the rise now. I’m excited to see Team Dishonored do that, and I’m also excited to see what’s new in this game from every trailer released. It must be something very special!” – Curt Marginau, Shared Games Director, Naughty Dog – The Last of Us Part II

“I love Horizon Zero Dawn and can’t wait to see Team Guerrilla take this timepiece to a new level.” – Sean Escape, Creative Director, Crystal Dynamics – Marvel’s Avengers

“I’ve been stunned since the announcement of the Horizon Forbidden West trailer (especially the underwater scene). This leaves the developers comfortable in strips) I look forward to seeing where this sequel will go on PS5! – Fumihiko Yasuda, Producer, Team Ninja – Nioh 2

“Horizon Zero Dawn is an inspiring game to play because Guerrilla makes it very sophisticated and beautiful. It’s tough for new games and they do it like it’s so easy. I love the story of Aloy’s journey in Horizon Zero Dawn, and now that I have a PS5, I can’t wait to come back.” To this developed world again. “ – Jason Connell, Creative Director and Art Director, Sucker Punch – Ghost of Tsushima

“I fell in love with Horizon Zero Dawn last year. (I’ve watched a lot of games during Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) and I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do next.” – Benoit Richer, Assistant Games Director at Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

“I can’t wait to return to this universe and see what Guerrilla will do next with this privilege. You see, it looks totally cool now and my expectations are now the highest.” – Raphael Grassetti, Art Director, Santa Monica Studio – God of War

“Horizon Zero Dawn, the first game in the franchise. I leave a lot of expectations for me as a game creator. I am drawn to an immersive experience. Incredible graphics and a strange world in which modern civilizations are destroyed to death.” “I really enjoyed it because of the Final Fantasy VII edition that I’ve been overseeing. It’s a very much anticipated sequel as well (laughs). As a fan, I’m really looking forward to the Horizon: Forbidden West experience.” – Naoki Hamaguchi, Director of Square Enix – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Besides these two, there will be other games like Elden Ring, God Of War, Gran Turismo 7, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Devil Inside, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village, which The developers have given it a try Watch Wait for various reasons with the expectation of no less than a fan of the game as well.

the origin: PlayStation Blog