Prashant Kishore house demolished by net administration bulldozer – political strategist Prashant Kishore demolished by bulldozer

Highlights The demolition was part of his ancestral home for a voting teen

The walls and main gate of the Prashant’s ancestral home in Boxer, Bihar State are demolished.

The ancestral home of the electoral strategist in the village of Ahirauli on National Highway 84

This time the digital office: Bulldozers demolished part of the ancestral home of a teenager. The walls and main gate of the Prashant’s ancestral home in Boxer, Bihar State are demolished. The ancestral home of the electoral strategist is in the village of Ahirauli on National Highway 84. According to local sources, part of the house was demolished within 10 minutes by a bulldozer. The incident caused an uproar at the political level.

However, the administration claimed that the incident had nothing to do with political ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar and Prashant. According to the administration, part of Prashant’s ancestral home has been demolished to vacate the acquired land for National Road Expansion Works.

It should be noted that Elector Prashant Kishore joined a political party for the first time at the hands of JDU. Some politicians believe that Prashant played a significant role behind Nitesh Kumar’s victory in the 2015 Bihar election. However, on the eve of the recent House elections, Beck’s relationship with Nitesh ended. Prashant criticized Nitesh Kumar’s leadership. The PK came out of the JDU position from the start on the CAA-NRC issue and became outspoken. He was on Twitter at the time Pacific teenager He wrote, ‘They should have considered leading the JDU while supporting the CAB, which in 2015 boosted their confidence in the party. We must not forget that in 2015 we did not win, colluding with anyone. In another tweet, B.K. But the truth is that the Norwegian Refugee Council and the US House of Representatives government are a couple of deadly tools for religion-based discrimination. The JDU leadership expelled him from the party for playing a peaceful teenager.

Millions of postcards over “Azadi” to Lalu, Tejpratap at the President’s door

On the other hand, part of the political establishment believes that the Labor Party was one of the masterminds behind Narendra Modi’s election victory. However, Prashant is currently responsible for the Trinamol conference in West Bengal. The Labor Party came out against the BJP in the election fray in Bengal. To see if PK Magic is kept in Bengali at Ekushey Maharan. In this context, the demolition of part of the Prashant ancestral home in Bihar seems to have added another dimension.

This time digital is now also in telegrams. Subscribe, stay informed. Just click here।