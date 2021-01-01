Death of Chief Sports Officer Walter Troger – dpa

FRANKFORT / MAIN (dpa) – The assassination attempt on September 5, 1972 at the Munich Olympics, was perhaps the greatest challenge in Walter Truger’s decades-long career as a sports official.

As mayor of the Olympic Village, he negotiated with Palestinian terrorists who had taken Israeli athletes, coaches and judges hostage. “I was there until the end,” said Truger, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91. “It was my job to continue to extend the warnings.” The attack killed 17 people.

As his family announced, Tröger died peacefully from “age-related causes”. Son Wolfram Troge and his daughter Sabine Gross praised him as someone who used his “sense of responsibility, clarity of decision-making, humanity and reliability” throughout his life in the service of German and international sport.

The International Olympic Committee has emphasized the importance of Tröger’s work for German and international sport. “Walter Turgere made a great contribution to the International Olympic Committee, first as sporting director, then as a member and finally as an honorary member,” said Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. Over the years, he has worked tirelessly to manage sports and “have greatly influenced” the development of national and world sport.

Born in the Bavarian city of Wunsiedel, the lawyer began his career in sports politics with the General Federation of German Universities, which he helped administer as Secretary General from 1953 to 1961. Tröger then moved to the National Olympic Committee (NOK) in the same position until he was promoted to the position of Director of Sports in International Olympic Committee (1983 to 1990).

