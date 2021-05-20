Dead, injured and homeless: More than 60,000 koalas have been struck by wildfires in Australia

The Australian fire service reported a “very painful and exhausting” fire season. Nearly three billion animals have been affected by the devastating wildfires. In eastern and southern Australia, an area of ​​about 19 million hectares has burned.

More than 60,000 Koalas Through the destroyer Forest fires In the summer of 2019/20 in Australia Dead, injured, displaced or traumatized. This comes from the Environment Agency report WWF Shows.

In all, nearly three billion animals were affected by the fire – about 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 181 million birds, and 51 million frogs. They also experienced smoke inhalation, heat stress and dehydration.

In the east and south The Australians An area of ​​about 19 million hectares burned – more than half of the area Germany. WWF Australia’s Managing Director, Dermot O’Gorman, has announced that they are working on a ‘renewal plan’. It contained a bold vision: By 2050 a number Koalas at Eastern Australia To multiply.

the number of KoalasBy the youngest burnt ‘Extremely shocking’ – especially for the species that are already struggling with a problem. According to planKoalas Forever “become WWF at Australia Drones Aisles scattered seed test for Koalas To accomplish. In addition, a fund should be created to encourage landowners to find safe havens for them Koalas To accomplish. For whom they are only in Australia Domestic marsupials were burnt Especially destructive, because animals do not escape from the fire, but remain in their trees.

