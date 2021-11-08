Dialogue continues between farmers and city administration – Bondorf

Road construction takes up a lot of space in BLHV pooling / Saved money is included in the 2022 budget.

(BZ). The topic of road construction occupied a significant part of the General Assembly of the BLHV (Badischer Landwirtschaftlicher Hauptverband), Stadtverband Bonndorf. As Chairman Friedrich Bondert explained, the farmers sought dialogue with the building authority and city administration in this regard. Due to the uncertain financial situation, a compromise was initially agreed upon: repair of the cobbled roads in Boll, Dillendorf and Wellendingen. The budget was 40 thousand euros, but the actual costs then would be only about 36 thousand euros. “We sent a signal by providing financial resources in 2021,” said Bonndorfer BLHV president, and added that they agreed to take the remaining 160,000 euros of the annual amount actually available in the 2022 budget. If the city’s planned funds in the amount of 200,000 are again in the road construction budget, they can Then processing a large amount of 360,000 euros. “We have already submitted ideas for this to Mayor Marlon Jost,” said Friedrich Bondert. Specifically, think of Hardtweg and Hinterwiedenweg on the one hand – whether the top or the bottom is yet to be determined. The treatment process to be used is also still under discussion. In order to protect the newly created paths, it should be considered whether it is necessary to clean and spread all the paths in the winter. According to Bondert, this topic should be discussed in the municipal council.

Bondert also urged fellow professionals not to approach the banquet while working in the fields. Should such damage be discovered in the future, it must be punished by the support that the city will continue to provide.

According to information received from the head of the BLHV in Bondorfer – also with the help of Freiburg – partial success has been achieved on the topic of “red zones”. But he cautioned against continuing to ensure that groundwater does not become further polluted by nitrates. Otherwise, it will have a very negative impact on agricultural work in the future. On the topic of hail/flood protection, Friedrich Bondert referred to the possibility of hail insurance.

Mayor Marlon Jost was pleased to have City Council members Adrian Morath, Simon Berger and Werner Intelcoverer among the attendees. This was seen as evidence of ensuring that agriculture was well represented in the local council. Securing agriculture is a major concern of the city, so regular exchange is very important.

Wilfried Kaiser, President of BLHV-Stadtverband Stühlingen, explained the new study on topological flood assessment, which aims to provide information about preventive options. Once this study is ready, it will be shown to the public. Siegfried Mayer of the local BLHV association in Wutach also attended the meeting. It reports the massive damage caused by storms and hail in Wutach this year.

Finally, paving of uneven roads was proposed. In addition, the materials for the tracks rehabilitated so far are very rough and therefore not durable. Club members offered opportunities to help, for example when bypassing trails, for a small fee. Michael Kappeler suggested holding an annual meeting of the local departments in Wutach, Stühlingen and Bonndorf in order to be able to better exchange ideas.

