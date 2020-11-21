SpaceX will launch the Sentinel-6 ocean mapping satellite on Saturday. Watch it live!

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
People who live in coastal communities or navigate treacherous waters will benefit from the data flowing from the new waters 6 goalkeeper Michael Freilich Satellite mission.

The satellite is expected to launch on Saturday (Nov. 21) at 12:17 pm EST (9:17 a.m. local time and 1717 GMT) Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, On a five-year mission to map sea rise associated with global warming. Sentinel-6 will be launched on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 missile. You can Watch it live here On Space.com, Courtesy of NASA TV.

