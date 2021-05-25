David de Gea is among the richest young people in the United Kingdom | People

Like every spring, the British newspaper Sunday times It released its list of The richest From United kingdom. From this list comes other secondary repercussions, such as the one that the newspaper devotes to millionaires under the age of thirty. And in it, Headed by the Duke of Westminster, it is 30 years old and over 10,000 million One British pound (about 11,500 million euros), there is one Spaniard: David de Gea. According to the newspaper, he ranked 16th because his fortune amounts to 45 million pounds, which is just over 52 million euros. A publication that also confirms what the specialist journal publishes Forbes In September, de Gea was claimed to be the highest-paid Spanish footballer in the world.

The goalkeeper has performed particularly well this year: his income has grown by £ 11 million. The madrlini is not the only footballer on that list of 50 players, but he is the second player to appear, After fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba, In twelfth place with 64 million.

This was over the course of the year for my Khaya. Professionally, this two was one of 24 players in the Spanish national team chosen by Luis Enrique To compete in the imminent European Cup. His team, Manchester United (who has played more than 400 matches with him) will play the Europa League Final Against Villarreal In Porto on May 29. Personally, life is also smiling at him. Last March 4 He was a father for the first time With his partner, singer and presenter Edurne. They had a girl named Yanai.

The couple has been together for over 10 years, and only now they seem to dare to show up together or talk about their relationship. For years they have preferred to focus on their careers and that appreciation was the key. In fact, they didn’t live together for years, because shortly after starting their relationship (in December 2010) he started playing for United. But three years ago the singer decided to move to Manchester to settle down together and there They started showing up for some social occasions Related to their jobs, but little else. In England they live in a big house with a lot of light and a large garden, where they spend the confinement together.

The first time they opened up to their relationship was over A tribute song that Edorn dedicated to her partner last summer, Probably. In it, she recounted between the lines the difficulties of their long-distance relationship and how she knew De Gea had been special to her since they started dating. “After nine years, I wanted to be able to give him an idea that speaks to our relationship.” The 35-year-old said in an interview when she released her seventh album: catharsis, Which includes. It was a subject she thought with amusement, and the doorman had no idea. The chorus says, “It took me a day to hear your name and it would take a month for me to forget it. Nine years ago, I still remember where you gave me that kiss for the first time. Maybe, maybe, I don’t know, I actually found you.”

Other curiosities that list Sunday times For example, up to 164 people accumulate more than 1,000 million pounds (about 1,160 million euros) in the country. The majority are industrialists, businessmen, or financiers, while the most famous names do not occupy the first places (such as François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek, the latter ranked 16th from the general list). And the majority of men: up to the seventh place, there is not a single woman. Kirsten Rausing, granddaughter of Swedish businessman Robin Rausing, Founder Tetra Pak. Other famous names are listed below: Richard Branson In the 45th with 3800 million (4400 million euros) and J.K. Rowling It goes to the 196th place with 820 million (950 million euros). the Queen Second Isabel At 365 million (376 million euros) it is not among the top 250.