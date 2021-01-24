Alert for dangerous weather conditions in the UK

Temperatures in Scotland drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius

London, England. – Regions of London recorded snowfall this Sunday, when National Weather Service From United kingdom Be warned of dangerous new conditions.

A cold night is coming! The lower lows are over a range of -2 to -4 ° C, with snow cover up to -5 to -8 ° C. UKV shows warming in places due to increased cloud cover, but it has been known to overestimate cloud cover. Dry and sunny tomorrow with some winter rain in the north and west. pic.twitter.com/giSC4VQSKn – UK weather updates (UKWX_) January 24, 2021

“The glacier (in London on Sunday) starts with patches of fog that will slowly fade … and soon the sky will be inundated and rain, frost and snow will fall throughout the area, which could cause large accumulations in some places. Cold everywhere. The service said on its website on The internet, “The maximum temperature is 4 degrees Celsius.”

Many Londoners have posted on social media pictures of winter rain outside their homes when the capital was hit by a sudden cold snap from Iceland and the Arctic.

Overnight, the British capital recorded temperatures of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The Weather Service is set to implement five new snow and ice warnings in the last week of January.

Temperatures across the UK have fallen below freezing overnight. Local media reported that Scotland recorded the coldest temperatures of minus -10 degrees Celsius.