David Benioff and DB Weiss are working on a new Netflix series: Every Detail

Almost two years after the end of Game of Thrones, and after that Ditch the Star Wars trilogy In favor of the agreement already reached with the Netflix streaming platform, David Benioff and DB Weiss Embark on a new serial project.

Another David Benioff and DB Weiss new TV series, once again by the broadcast giant Netflix.

Although The Three-Body Problem has already been announced, which also sees Ryan Johnson and Brad Pitt among its producers, and the drama The Chair with Sandra Oh, Benioff and Weiss are now working on another project, an adaptation of the novel. Exaggeration Written by Richard Powers, Pulitzer Prize Winner for 2019.

according to The official summary, the book “It tells the story of a vast, interconnected and exquisitely innovative world that is almost invisible to us. A small group of people will learn to see it, and they will be drawn to a disaster“.

The pilot of the episode was written by Richard Robins (12 Mokeys, Good Girls Revolt), who also produced the show alongside Benioff, Weiss, Powers, Bernie Caulfield and Hugh Jackman.

No production schedules and show arrivals are specified on the platform, nor possible selection options, but we will keep you updated.