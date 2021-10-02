Daredevil, is Marvel considering a reboot with the cast of the Netflix series?

Sometimes they come back. rumors? These never fail. But it seems that this time Actors of the Netflix Marvel series. On what occasion? In a reckless restart.

We’ve always been talking about a comeback reckless on screens Could Charlie Cox come in as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home or one The potential appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio in Hawkeye, But so far, of course, nothing has been confirmed.

And nothing is certain, of course, is also what happened from the recent rumors about Marvel productions, this time circulated by spade Daniel Richtman according to Knight Edge Media, which talks about Trying a new reboot by Marvel Studios.

In fact, it looks like the studios will think about The ability to completely detach a Daredevil TV series or movie from Netflix (Nothing from the Netflix universe will remain popular), with new stories but with the same actors already seen on the streaming platform, and Open to the appearance of other characters (Like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, for example).

Right now, of course, it’s impossible to say how likely these rumors are to be true, but if Marvel Studios had something about it, we’d never say.

And you, what do you think? Do you want the actors from the Netflix series back, or do you prefer the new performers Daredevil and other defenders? Let us know in the comments.