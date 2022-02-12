Marvel series leaving Netflix Starting from the first of next March, at least, that’s what sound It appears from the many messages that users watch, even in Italy, by playing Daredevil episodes and other series from the first Marvel TV universe as created by Jeph Loeb and launched in 2015.

Daredevil and other Marvel series leaving Netflix?

Remember, the Marvel TV series originally developed for Netflix are: Daredevil (3 seasons), Jessica Jones (3 seasons), Luke Cage (2 seasons), Iron Fist (2 seasons), The Punisher (2 seasons), and The Defenders (1 season) ). It’s a total of 160 episodes ranging from 45 to 60 minutes each.

The news has yet to be confirmed neither by Disney nor by Marvel Studios and it’s still somewhat unique: the episodes “removal” notification appears only by starting episodes and only the first time for each available profile. There are no warnings on the series tab as is usually the case when Netflix decides to remove content from its library.

Marvel series leaving Netflix

It’s also good to show you how to do this, even if all these strings are already there Continuation With the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) recently appeared in Spider-Man: There’s no going back Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in hook Effective communication with the greatest mural shaped by the cinematic universe and not remaining confined to the independent television created for Netflix itself.

It is clear that this news, if confirmed, will open the scenario that Disney Plus leaders have predicted several times or re-assimilate it within the platform of as many series and content as possible, Marvel. But that’s not all: with the acquisition of these series and the events that have already taken place, rumors of a possible revival will soon multiply.

We just have to wait for the official confirmation or rejection.