Cuaduro Acquires New LEED Gold Office Building in Finland

Quadoro Investment GmbH, the capital management company of the open-ended Quadoro Sustainable Real Estate Europe Private Fund, has acquired the ‘LOFT’ office in Espoo, Finland for the fund.

According to Quadoro, Espoo is the second largest city in Finland and belongs to the Helsinki metropolitan area. The building was sold by the construction company of the Finnish group EKE Group.

The office building, which was completed in February 2021, is located in the Matinkela district in the south of Espoo, directly on National Road 51. Spread over six floors and an attic, the flexible leasing area is approximately 4,200 square metres. According to Quadoro, this is currently leased to several companies. Tenants come from the construction, finance, technology and electronics sectors. The property also has 116 parking spaces.

As an Article 8 fund under EU disclosure regulation, sustainability was the focus of acquisition when purchasing the property for Sustainable Europe, according to Cuaduro. The building is built to WELL and LEED Gold standards and focuses on employee well-being and sustainable development.

Klaus Kampf, sustainability advisor to the fund, on the purchase: “The building and site achieve above-average ratings in the sustainability analysis. This is achieved, among other things, through the bright and large rooms, the use of heating and cooling zones, the fitness room, bicycle parking spaces, electric car charging stations, easy access to Helsinki by metro and the proximity to the Iso Omena shopping centre. “