Challenger de Tampere
Andreuzzi and Kicker advance in Finland, where Mina is eliminated
A positive day for Argentine tennis players since then Guido Andreuzzi s Nicholas Kicker Qualified for the round of 16 Challenger de Tampere, On Finland, on brick dust and prizes of €44,820, while Facundo Mina He was eliminated in the opening round.
Andreuzi, ranked 198th in the ATP rankings, reached the last 16 after defeating the German
Mats Moring (243) With 6-4 and 6-1 after an hour and 10 minutes of playing, he will encourage his next match with the French national team
Arthur Cazaux (382) or Finnish
Otto Virtanen (523).
Meanwhile, Kicker (384) entered the main draw after overtaking the rankings and beating the Swede
Leo Borg (2110) 6-3 6-0 in one hour and nine minutes. His next match will be against France
Alexander Muller (199)who defeated Finn
Patrick Niklas Salminen (470) By 6-2 and 6-1.
Mina (257) fell in the opening round to the French
Jeffrey Blancano (327) For 6-4 and 7-5 after 1 hour and 44 minutes. Another Argentine, Cordoba
Pedro Kachin (278), will play later for the first round against the Russian
Bogdan Bobrov (439).
In the event of qualifying for the round of 16, Kachin will face the Spaniards in that case
Mario Villa Martinez (158)who beat the portuguese
Joao Dominguez (238) in a ratio of 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) and 7-5.