A positive day for Argentine tennis players since then Guido Andreuzzi s Nicholas Kicker Qualified for the round of 16 Challenger de Tampere, On Finland, on brick dust and prizes of €44,820, while Facundo Mina He was eliminated in the opening round.

Andreuzi, ranked 198th in the ATP rankings, reached the last 16 after defeating the German

Mats Moring (243) With 6-4 and 6-1 after an hour and 10 minutes of playing, he will encourage his next match with the French national team

Arthur Cazaux (382) or Finnish

Otto Virtanen (523).

Meanwhile, Kicker (384) entered the main draw after overtaking the rankings and beating the Swede

Leo Borg (2110) 6-3 6-0 in one hour and nine minutes. His next match will be against France

Alexander Muller (199)who defeated Finn

Patrick Niklas Salminen (470) By 6-2 and 6-1.

Mina (257) fell in the opening round to the French

Jeffrey Blancano (327) For 6-4 and 7-5 after 1 hour and 44 minutes. Another Argentine, Cordoba

Pedro Kachin (278), will play later for the first round against the Russian

Bogdan Bobrov (439).

In the event of qualifying for the round of 16, Kachin will face the Spaniards in that case

Mario Villa Martinez (158)who beat the portuguese

Joao Dominguez (238) in a ratio of 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) and 7-5.