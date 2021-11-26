Croatia beat Australia in the Davis Cup

Croatia, led by Marin Cilic, beat Australia on Thursday Winning the two singles games on day one of the Davis Cup Final Stage on Thursday in Turin.

victory highway, Former world number 3 and today 30 but one of the strongest players at the moment, Cilic had to face the return of Alex de Minaur, Known for his fighting ability, he was victorious in just over two hours (6-1, 5-7, 6-4).

Before, Purna Gogo, who is just off the 250th in the world and is 22 years old, Alexei Buberin stunned 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to give Croatia the first point, 2018 winner of the latest edition of the Davis Cup in its traditional format.

Doubles, the third match of a tie and already illogical, Opposed by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, worlds No. 1 and No. 2 in the specialtyAlex de Minaur and John Pearce.

Hungary completes the group d.

The final stage of the Davis Cup began in its new form in 2019, It includes a stage of six groups, divided this year between three different cities, Madrid, Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

in Turin

group d

Croatia beat Australia 2-0

Borna Gogo (CRO) A Alexey Popirin (Australia) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Marin Cilic (CRO) to Alex de Minaur (Australia) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

To play:

Nikola Miktic / Matt Pavic (CRO) – Alex de Minaur / John Peers (Australia)