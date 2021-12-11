“Djokovic will not receive preferential treatment in Australia”

“There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone.” This is how powerful the Prime Minister of Australia is, Scott Morrison, given the possibility of mitigating the obligation Vaccination against COVID-19 for the Australian Open (17-30 January). to me Novak Djokovic, who – which They did not yet want to reveal whether or not they had received any doses, In comments to Sky News, Morrison said he would have to follow “the same requirements as everyone else, there will be no preferential treatment” to enter the country.

Everything, in addition to the fact that a file First Name On Wednesday he appeared at the top of the list of entries in the Grand SlamsAnd Thing It is not an absolute guarantee of your participation, As stated by the tournament director of ABC Breakfast, Greg Tilly. The Serbian has not yet confirmed whether or not he will participate in the tournament in which he aspires to win the “big 21” and beat Rafa Nadal, who is planning to run the tournament, and Roger Federer, who will not because he is still injured.

“No one will be able to play unless they are vaccinated with a double or a single dose in the case of Johnson & Johnson,” Tilley said. In addition, seven days of administration must pass before you can travel to Australia. The only alternative door to not meeting this condition is to be in possession Medical exemption.

Tiley stated that nothing has been released for tennis players. Upon request, an independent panel of ATAGI (Technical Group for Immunization)Rely on the Ministry of Health to assess the case. “Players will not get any benefits,” repeated the CEO of the tournament, who provided the relevant data: “Six weeks ago, only 50% of tennis players were vaccinated and now it’s more than 95%, which is a huge improvement.” Djokovic, who is spending these days in Belgrade where he visited the Serbian Institute of Sports Medicine, has less time to decide.