Craig Brin, leader in Finland after the first stage

Mathematical Writing, 1 October (EFE). Ireland’s Craig Breen (Hyundai i20) leads the Finland Rally after a dispute in the first stage, consisting of six stages, and in the last of which he took the matter from his Estonian colleague. outtank.

Breen, winner of two of the six stages, leads the overall standings by 2.8 seconds over Tanak. Behind him are three Toyota (Yaris) drivers: Britain’s Elvin Evans, third with a time of 6.1. And Finland’s Esapekka Lappi and Kalle Rovanpera finished fourth and fifth at 6.7 and 7.9.

The French championship leader, Sebastien Ogier, the seven-time champion (Toyota Yaris), finished seventh with a score of 33.6, ahead of Belgian Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai i20).

Tänak led the race from the second special and after taking control of Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota Yaris), who was the best in the special opening. The Estonian, who, like Priene, timed two of the six stages, remained on top until last, relinquishing the lead to Priene, a rider still chasing his first World Cup victory.

Ogier leads the world championship with 180 points, 44 points over Evans and a margin of 50 over Neuville with three races — including this one — left until the end of the competition. Brien, 31 and this year was second in Estonia and Belgium, has 60.

On Saturday, the second stage of the three stages of the Finnish rally, consisting of nine stages, will take place.

