Country star Hal Ketchum dies after battle with dementia

The village singer-songwriter passed away more than a year after he decided to quit music while announcing his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ice Showbiz – The country star Hal Ketchum He died after a battle with dementia.

The veteran singer / songwriter passed away Monday evening (23 Nov 20), according to Hal’s widow Andrea.

And she wrote on Facebook: “May his music live in your hearts forever and bring you peace.”

Ketchum had a string of hit songs in the 1990s including “Past the Point of Rescue”, “Sure Love” and “Mama Knows the Highway”.

His wife revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in April 2019, and will not be able to perform live.

“I know everyone is asking why there are no future tour dates, and speculating about why,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “Our family wants to share the reason for this. Unfortunately, Hale suffers from Alzheimer’s / Dementia. He’s been fighting this for quite some time, but because of his love for his fans, he keeps performing as long as possible.”

Ketchum was also diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis in 1998 and lost use of the left side of his body.

He announced his retirement in 2008 but restarted his career in 2014, releasing an album and touring.

Earlier this year, fans and friends organized a fundraising campaign for the star. His wife said at the time, “Lots of people have gathered to help honor Hal and create a fund for his future care as we go through this thing called life.”

“There are a lot of people we should thank …” “To HAL’s fans, first and foremost, your love and support support him with your sweet comments and stories.”

To all the musicians, you took the time from your busy schedules to play Hal songs in her honor, and while he watched the show he kept saying, ‘Wow, these are my friends! ”

“To all of Hal’s dear friends who have worked tirelessly on the Tribute Show, the Silent Auction, and GoFundMe, we all love you and will always do so.”