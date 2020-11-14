Country Star Doug Supernau dies after battling stage four cancer

The social networking site Facebook

The “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” singer died at his home in Texas at the age of 60 after struggling with stage 4 cancer that had spread to his brain and spine.

Ice Showbiz – The country star Doug Sobernau He lost his battle with cancer, at the age of 60 years old.

The sad news was posted on Najm’s Facebook account, “I don’t invite him, Dad” on Friday (November 13, 2020), referring to his death “peacefully” at his home in Texas.

Supernaw launched into the country scene in 1993 with his debut album.Red and Rio GrandeI enjoyed the songs “Reno” and “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” which topped the US ranking.

He released three more albums – “Deep thoughts from a shallow mind“,”I still get“And the”Faden the RenegadeWhile also hitting the charts with songs “What’ll You Do About Me” and “Not Enough Hours in the Night.”

He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer of both the bladder and lungs last year (19) and the cancer had spread to his brain and spine.

Last year, his team created a GoFundMe page and raised more than $ 8,000 to help with his treatment expenses. They said, “We would also like to thank our friends and wonderful fanbase for so many moving prayers during this difficult time.”

In the wake of Supernaw’s death, Oak Ridge Boys “Doug Sobernau is back home … Relax easy brother.”

“I am sad today at the loss of my friend Doug Sobernau. He went to be with Jesus early this morning,” wrote the country star. Doug Stone. “Sissy, Jade, and I will be here for you. All you need! It hurts.”