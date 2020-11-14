You can see every planet in our solar system this week

This week, there will be some unusual sights in the sky: Seven planets will be visible at different times of the day

Venus and Mercury are bright enough to see in the morning, while Mars, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn will be easy to see at night.

Earth Sky has posted a guide to view all of these planets, along with Uranus, on its site website

Joe Guzman, an astronomer and educator at After School Matters in Chicago, has already told his students about the celestial phenomenon this week.

“Early this morning, I took the time to look at the crescent,” Guzman told CNN. “And when the sun sets tonight, you will definitely be able to see Jupiter and Saturn.” Why does this happen? Seeing the planets is just a cosmic coincidence. “It’s the dance of the planets around the sun,” said Guzman. “It’s a natural phenomenon, and it happens occasionally. It’s not rare, but it’s rare. It kind of happens that they’re still going to be on this side of the sun, but they’ll start separating again soon.” Meanwhile, Guzman thinks everyone should get their hands on the telescope. Sky and Telescope mentioned The sale of telescopes has already been on the rise since the pandemic began, with companies seeing “an increase in business from 60% to 400% compared to the previous year.” Guzman recommends that novice skywatchers be familiar with Saturn, his favorite. “You can catch her rings quite easily,” Guzman said. “It is definitely worth seeing.” Correction: This story has been updated to include Neptune as one of the planets that can be seen in the sky this week.

