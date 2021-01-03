Country NBA Salary Comparison: Who gets the biggest piece of the pie?

© Spokes
The NBA is more international than ever, with 107 players born outside of the United States taking part this season. But which countries actually get the best cream? We have the top 25 (data via HoopsHype and Spotrac)!
25th: Brazil – $ 11.4 million (0.3 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Cristiano Felicio (Chicago Bulls / 7.5 million)
24th: Philippines – $ 11.5 million (0.3 percent of NBA salaries) – highest return: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz / 11.5 million)
23rd place: Bosnia and Herzegovina – $ 12.9 million (0.34 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Yusef Norkic (Portland Trail Blazers / 12.9 million)
22nd place: Turkey – $ 15.6 million (0.41% of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Sidi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers / 8.8 million)
21st: Switzerland – $ 18 million (0.47% of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Clint Capella (Atlanta Hawks / 16 million)
20th place: Nigeria – $ 18.7 million (0.49% of NBA salaries) Al-Faruq Amino (Orlando Magic / 9.7 million)
19th place: Senegal – $ 19.1 million (0.5% of NBA salaries) – Highest earnings: Giorgio Deng (Memphis Grizzlies / 17.3 million)
18th place: Italy – $ 23.4 million (0.62 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Danilo Galinari (Atlanta Hawks / 19.5 million)
16th place: Montenegro – $ 27.5 million (0.73 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic / 26 million)
16th place: New Zealand – $ 27.5 million (0.73 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest income: Stephen Adams (New Orleans Pelicans / 27.5 million)
15th place: Slovenia – $ 27.6 million (0.73 percent of NBA salaries) – Top leader: Goran Dra (i (Miami Heat / 18 million)
14th place: Greece – $ 29.2 million (0.77 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest salary: Giannis Antetokounmou (Milwaukee Bucks / 27.5 million)
13th place: Germany – $ 34.2 million (0.91% of NBA salaries) – highest income: Dennis Schroeder (Los Angeles Lakers / 15.5 million)
12th place: The Bahamas – $ 34.9 million (0.93 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Buddy Heald (Sacramento Kings / 24.4 million)
11th place: Lithuania – $ 35.7 million (0.95 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Dumantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers / 18.5 million)
10th place: Croatia – $ 36.9 million (0.98 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Boyan Bogdanovi (Utah Jazz / 17.9 million)
9th place: Spain – $ 37 million (0.99% of NBA salaries) – highest income: Ricky Rubio (Minnesota Timberwolves / 17 million)
Eighth place: Latvia – $ 47.8 million (1.27 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Kristaps Bursinges (Dallas Mavericks / 29.5 million)
7th place: Dominican Republic – $ 56.9 million (1.51 percent of NBA salaries) – highest earner: Carl Anthony Townes (Minnesota Timber Wolves / 29.5 million)
6th place: Cameroon – $ 60.1 million (1.6% of NBA salaries) – largest return: Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors / 30.6 million).
5th place: Serbia – $ 62.7 million (1.67 percent of NBA salaries) – Biggest salary: Nikola Djukic (Denver Nuggets / 28.5 million)
Fourth place: France – $ 66.9 million (1.78 percent of NBA salaries) – Highest salary: Rudi Joubert (Utah Jazz / 25.8 million)
3rd place: Australia – $ 77.8 million (2.07% of NBA salaries) – highest income: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers / 30.6 million)
2nd place: Canada – $ 150.4 million (4 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors / 29.5 million)
1st place: USA – $ 2.746 billion (73.17 percent of NBA salaries) – highest income: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors / 43 million)