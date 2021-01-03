Raclette: Get rid of your home odor quickly with home remedies

Raclette is one of the best dishes for Christmas and New Year. Only one thing is annoying: the pungent smell after use. This is how you get rid of the bad smell.

Germany – It’s the highlight of every Christmas or New Year’s Eve: Raclette. Hardly anything else Dish It is prepared very quickly, tastes so delicious, and above all, it is very enjoyable. On the other hand, a stubborn person is less pleasant SmellWhich often stays in the air for hours and sometimes days Flat screwed.

Raclette on Christmas and New Years: Avoid the smell and get out

It’s a mixture of cheese, fat, and other leftovers – the typical one The smell of raclette. As a contemplative memento Christmas Eve Or on a lavish New Year’s Eve, it sometimes stays in your nose for several days later.

Ventilate while operating the raclette grill, especially afterward Essen It can help with stink instability – but sometimes the night air just doesn’t come up against stubborn The smell of cheese a.

Also Scented candlesRoom sprays, incense candles, or incense sticks can mask the scent for a moment. But if it will be completely prevented from entering the room, then stronger weapons must be deployed.

Get rid of stubborn raclette smell with vinegar

Sure assistant against The smell of raclette It is the good old Household vinegar (Balsamic vinegar is not suitable.) A bowl of neutral vinegar is placed overnight in the room in which it is located Raclette Was humming. Then air it hard again in the morning – and the room smells like new again.

As a first aid against bad smell, the vinegar It can also be heated with water and then carried around the room before letting it stand overnight.

Raclette scent doesn’t go away: coffee powder or coffee beans as home remedies

Manal vinegar Smells very pungent: plate too Coffee powderOr freshly ground or roasted coffee Coffee beansWhich is prepared overnight can do just that The smell of raclette beats. The Coffee beans You can even do it yourself on Raclette Grill Toast and scent Christmas a few cloves or cloves Cinnamon stick Add. A classic “everyone win-win situation”.

Who does not vinegar If you still have coffee at home, you can go to another house The miracle of healing Undo Budget: Baking powder Or baking soda. Lift Agent is a real comprehensive and listed builder Home remedies always on top. Whether for cleaning, stain removal or baking – Baking powder It can do (almost) everything. And of course, too The smell of raclette Neutralize.

Removing raclette odor from your home – baking powder is versatile

to me Raclette stink With the help of Baking powder To remove from the apartment, several dishes of baking soda or Baking powder It is filled and distributed in the room or in the apartment. Then they are left there for at least 24 hours. Then the smell should be removed – and the room should smell good again.

For a better and safer effect Natron Mix (or baking powder) first with water, bring to a boil and then also fill in bowls. About two Tablespoon Lifting agent. After 24 hours you can look forward to a new apartment again – and so on New Year’s Eve Straight again Raclette Grill evacuation.