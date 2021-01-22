LoL League for DACH District



Mousesports was unbeaten in the first week of the Premier League





Prime League also started with a new lineup in production. Photo: Prime League / Freaks4U Gaming / dpa





Berlin At the start of the new season, she appeared as a favorite of the new season of the Premier League. The defending champions retained the mousesports title unbeaten with an almost entirely new lineup in the opening week of the League of Legends for the German-speaking region.

“We all have a similar style of play, but we still have to work on it,” Moza Solal “Injov” Akari said in an interview after the match. “But we coexist very well, so she is currently running.”

Many players from the squad left Rat Sport for LEC after the previous season. However, these have been largely replaced. With Ilya “Gadget” Makavchuk from Unicorns of Love until a World Cup participant joined the team. In the first week, the bananas did not have many problems, the victories lasted less than 30 minutes each.

GamerLegion – the only team that kept their players together – also made a good start in the league, but went bankrupt against the Schalke 04 Evolution on Thursday. The junior team at Royal Blues has completely changed their squad.

In the schedule it seems tight at first: five teams are second behind the Rat Sport, each with one defeat.

